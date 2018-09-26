Amazon’s Alexa suffers service outage

Amazon’s virtual assistant Alexa has been hit by a system outage in the UK, with many users reporting they were unable to use the digital helper. Reports on social media from users claimed that attempts to use the virtual assistant on Amazon’s Echo smart speakers were being met with a response that the software was “having trouble understanding right now”. Visitors to the official Alexa app were greeted with a message confirming the problem.

(Screenshot) Credit: Screenshot

“Sorry, we’re experiencing system issues. Alexa isn’t responding as fast as usual. We’re working on fixing this,” it said. According to digital service monitor Downdectector, Alexa began suffering problems at 8.30am on Wednesday, though many began to report service returning from around 2pm. Amazon is yet to officially comment on the cause of the outage. The technology giant’s customer support Twitter account had responded to some users reporting Alexa problems with suggestions that they restart their Echo smart speakers.

