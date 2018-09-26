Ambulance ‘not a taxi to A&E’, says report

Paramedics should treat more patients at the scene to reduce pressures on A&E and hospital beds, a report has said. The NHS could save £300 million a year by 2021 by avoiding unnecessary ambulance use and caring for patients closer to home, according to a review by Lord Carter of Coles. The Labour peer said “an ambulance is not a taxi to A&E”, as he called for the NHS fleet to be updated to ensure medics have access to patient records and the best technology while on the road. Frontline staff should also be given better information about other health services they can refer patients to.

The report, which examined 10 ambulance trusts in England, suggests improvements in assessing patients over the phone during 999 calls would help ease the strain on ambulance crews. A further £200 million of savings could be made between 2018 and 2021 by improving the infrastructure of ambulance trusts and staff productivity, it said. Lord Carter, non-executive director at NHS Improvement, said: “Too many patients are being unnecessarily taken to A&E by ambulances, putting further pressure on hospital services that are already on the back foot. “Not only is this financially costly, but it takes up staff’s time and means patients are having to spend time waiting in A&E when they should be recovering at home. “An ambulance is not a taxi to A&E. “Modern technology means that patients can often be treated at the scene. But an ageing ambulance fleet means that this is not always possible.”

