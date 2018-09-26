Ambulances damaged by ‘idiotic’ brick attack in Birmingham

Two ambulances have been damaged by bricks thrown from a Birmingham overpass in a “dangerous and idiotic” attack.

Authorities are appealing for information about the incident which took place on Borchfield Road, at the junction of Aston Lane, between 2.30pm and 3pm on Tuesday.

Nathan Hudson, emergency services operations delivery director for West Midlands Ambulance Service, said: “It is hard to put into words how angry and disappointing these incidents are.

“Throwing a brick at any vehicle is dangerous and idiotic, but when it is an ambulance responding to an emergency, it beggars belief.”