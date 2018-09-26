Asda cuts petrol prices after fall in wholesale costs

Petrol prices have been cut by up to 2p per litre by supermarket Asda after a fall in wholesale costs. The reduction in its national price cap means drivers will pay no more than £1.27 at its filling stations. Diesel remains unchanged as “wholesale costs haven’t moved”, an Asda spokeswoman said. Average UK fuel prices have spiralled in recent weeks, reaching £1.31 per litre of petrol and £1.35 for diesel. The last time fuel was more expensive was July 2014.

Over the past six months the cost of filling up a typical 55-litre family car that runs on petrol or diesel has risen by around £6. Government data published on Tuesday showed that for the first time in three months there was no weekly increase in the price of petrol, while the rise in diesel slowed to just 0.2p per litre. Asda’s senior fuel buyer Dave Tyrer said: “Today’s latest move shows that Asda is once again cutting the cost of filling up for motorists following a decrease in the wholesale costs on unleaded. “Our new national price cap of 126.7p per litre will be welcomed by the millions of drivers across the UK who have seen prices rise by 10p per litre since the start of summer and are currently at their highest for five years.”

