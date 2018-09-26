- ITV Report
Belgium’s Queen Paola flown home ‘after suffering stroke during Venice trip’
Belgium’s Queen Paola, the mother of King Philippe, is flying home from Italy for health reasons amid reports she suffered a stroke during a trip to Venice.
Broadcaster RTBF reported that the 81-year-old became ill overnight and was to be urgently flown back to Belgium.
The Royal Palace said in a statement that Italian-born Queen Paola is returning “to undergo medical tests”.
It did not provide details about her condition.