Beluga whale spotted again in Thames as conservationists fear it could become stranded

Conservationists have reported a fresh sighting of a “very lost” beluga whale in the Thames as they wait to see if it will head out to sea.

The rare marine mammal was first spotted near Gravesend, Kent, on Tuesday afternoon and appeared to be “swimming strongly” and feeding in the estuary.

However rescue teams were on standby in case the animal, which is normally found thousands of miles away in the Arctic, gets into danger.

Rob Lott, a marine mammal scientist at Whale and Dolphin Conservation (WDC), said the cetacean was being monitored in case it “live strands” on a sandbank.

“It’s a monitoring operation at the moment, obviously the longer it stays in the Thames estuary then it will become more of a concern, so we’ll see what happens in the morning,” he told BBC Radio 5Live.