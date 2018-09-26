Bereaved families vow to fight on after Birmingham pub bombings inquest ruling

Bereaved families described feeling as if they had been “punched in the stomach” after leading judges upheld a coroner’s decision not to investigate who was responsible for the 1974 Birmingham pub bombings.

Speaking after Lord Chief Justice Lord Burnett and two other Court of Appeal judges ruled that Sir Peter Thornton QC had made “no error of law” in reaching his decision, they said they would continue to fight for “truth, justice and accountability”.

Sir Peter, who is conducting the inquests, won his appeal on Wednesday against a High Court ruling which overturned his decision not to investigate the identities of the perpetrators of the atrocities as part of the proceedings.

In January, two judges sitting in Birmingham quashed his decision to exclude the perpetrator issue, and ordered him to reconsider that decision, following a successful judicial review action by bereaved families.

But, Lord Burnett, Lady Justice Hallett and Lord Justice McCombe ruled that the coroner’s decision “is not open to legal objection”.

Lord Burnett announced: “We allow the appeal and restore the original decision.”