Bill Cosby starts jail term after sexual assault conviction

Bill Cosby has spent his first night in prison in a single cell as he began his three-to-10-year sentence for sexual assault. Corrections officials announced that Cosby — now known as Inmate Number NN7687 — will serve his sentence at SCI Phoenix, a new state prison about 20 miles from the gated estate where a jury concluded he drugged and molested a woman in 2004. The 400 million US dollar jail opened two months ago and can hold 3,830 inmates.

Bill Cosby after he was sentenced to three-to 10-years for sexual assault Credit: Pennsylvania Department of Corrections via AP

Cosby will meet with prison medical staff, psychologists and others as the staff assesses his needs. Under prison policy, the 81-year-old comedian will be allowed phone calls and visits and will get a chance to exercise. The prison’s long-term goal is to place Cosby in the general population, officials said. “We are taking all of the necessary precautions to ensure Mr Cosby’s safety and general welfare in our institution,” corrections secretary John Wetzel said. As Cosby began adjusting to life behind bars, his family and publicists vowed he will appeal his conviction on three felony sexual assault counts after the first celebrity trial of the #MeToo era.

