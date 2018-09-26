Boxer Mike Towell’s opponent will not give evidence at inquiry into death

The man who fought boxer Mike Towell in a televised match the night before he died will not be asked to give evidence at an inquiry into his death.

The 25-year-old, known as Iron Mike Towell, died in hospital the day after he was removed from the ring at the end of a fifth-round loss to Dale Evans in Glasgow on September 29, 2016.

The young father, from Dundee, was diagnosed with severe bleeding and swelling to his brain but survived for 12 hours after being taken off life support at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

A hearing ahead of a fatal accident inquiry (FAI) was told on Wednesday that NHS Tayside, the Boxing Board of Control and three doctors will be represented at the probe.