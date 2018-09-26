Unstable lives and unsafe streets: Campaigner says treatment of trans people in UK is driving people to brink of suicide

It is impossible for trans people to lead a stable life in the UK - with it still unsafe to walk down the street in a majority of places, a campaigner has told ITV News.

Joni Cohen, a trans-feminist political organiser, said the trans community is "ravaged" by mental health problems.

She said much more must be done to help those who commonly become cut off from their families, jobless and homeless.

"It's no wonder that transgender people have such a high suicide rate," she told ITV News.

"50% of transgender people have attempted suicide in their life. We face violence in the street, we face harassment in the street.

"In the majority of places in Britain it's unsafe for a visibly gender non-conforming person to be walking down the street."