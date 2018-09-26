Chelsea owner Abramovich ends Swiss residency bid after ‘defamatory’ claim

Russian oligarch and Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich has withdrawn an application for residency in Switzerland after authorities made clear that it would be rejected, officials said.

Lawyers for Mr Abramovich hit out at “defamatory” allegations involving money laundering and denied that he has links to organised crime.

Mr Abramovich had apparently wanted to relocate to the Alpine town of Bagnes.

The Swiss town of 8,000, mayor Eloi Roussier pointed out, is known for the Verbier ski resort, its summertime classical music festival and a tax structure that allows residents to pay fixed rates based on the value of their property.

The Russian-born tycoon made his application to the south-western region of Valais, which includes Bagnes, according to Jacques de Lavallaz, head of the region’s population and migration service.

Mr Lavallaz said his service supported Mr Abramovich’s request and sent it on to federal migration officials for approval, but they rejected it based on an analysis by federal police.