Corbyn in pledge to extend free childcare

Jeremy Corbyn has announced plans to extend free childcare, saying decent early years education is “at risk of becoming a privilege”. Speaking at the Labour conference in Liverpool, the leader of the party pledged universal free high quality childcare. His commitment would see parents pay no more than £4 an hour for extra childcare on top of the 30 hours a week of free provision for all two, three and four-year-olds. Poorer parents would get free entitlement to the additional hours, Mr Corbyn said.

Currently, working households in England are eligible for 30 hours of funded childcare for three or four-year-olds, while some qualifying families can get 15 hours for two-year-olds. But the scheme has been criticised for leaving some childcare providers struggling to remain open because of increased running costs. Setting out Labour’s plan to extend free childcare, Mr Corbyn said: “Decent early years education is now at risk of becoming a privilege.

“Families most in need are not even entitled to it and many who are struggle to claim it, because the system’s fragmented and underfunded.” He told delegates the Government’s “limited” offer was “free in name only” but that Labour would make 30 hours a week of free childcare available to all two, three and four-year olds. He also promised additional subsidised hours of childcare on top of the 30 hours, free for those on the lowest incomes and capped at £4 an hour for the rest. “Patchy support for childcare is holding back too many parents and families and the life chances of too many children,” Mr Corbyn said. “This universal free high quality childcare will benefit parents, families and children all across our country.”

