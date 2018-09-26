Disability claimants to decide time and place for assessment by new agency

Disability benefit assessments in Scotland will be more flexible than the current system and carried out in-house by the new national social security agency, the Scottish Government has announced. Social Security Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville announced in a parliamentary statement that assessments will be carried out at a time and location that suits the applicants, and public health professionals will provide support. She said the procedures will be carried out at home for those who have difficulty travelling.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Ms Somerville added assessments will be recorded to build trust in the system and these could be used in any appeals process. Disability benefits is one of 11 welfare areas, worth around £3 billion a year in total, where power was transferred to Scotland through the Social Security Act, resulting in the creation of the Social Security Scotland agency. The legislation, enacted in June, stipulates private providers cannot carry out assessments. Ms Somerville said: “It is clear that the UK Government are content with an approach that sees private sector assessment providers prioritise profits over people. “This Government puts people first and foremost. We will not farm out assessments to private companies.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

“Furthermore under the Scottish Government system, people will be given greater choice and control over their assessment through four actions I have committed to today. “People will be invited at a time that suits them and to a location that suits them. For those with difficulty travelling, the assessor will come to them. “In addition, we will introduce audio recordings of assessments as standard to ensure accuracy and transparency. And we will also allow the social security appeals tribunal to access the audio recording to help inform their decision. “From application to award, we will provide a service that manages performance, quality and outcomes. And it is this approach that will see dignity and respect embedded throughout, and ensure people can have trust in the system.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.