Divorce rates at lowest since 1970s

Divorce rates for opposite-sex couples in England and Wales fell last year to their lowest since 1973, according to official data. There were 101,669 divorces between opposite-sex couples in 2017, a 4.9% decrease compared with 2016, but similar to the 101,055 seen in 2015, data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) found. The rate for opposite-sex couples was highest among men aged 45 to 49 and women aged 40 to 44, with unreasonable behaviour recorded as the most common reason.

Same-sex marriage has been possible in the UK since March 2014, with 22 divorcing the following year. There were 112 divorces of same-sex couples in 2016 and this more than tripled to 338 in 2017. Lesbian couples accounted for 74% of same-sex divorces in 2017.

ONS spokeswoman Nicola Haines said: “Divorce rates for opposite-sex couples in England and Wales are at their lowest level since 1973, which is around 40% lower than their peak in 1993. “However, among older people rates are actually higher in 2017 than in 1993 – perhaps due to the fact we have an increasingly ageing population and people are getting married later in life. “The number of divorces among same-sex couples more than trebled between 2016 and 2017 – although this is not surprising since marriages of same-sex couples have only been possible in England and Wales since March 2014.”

