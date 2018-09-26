- ITV Report
Donald Trump accuses China of meddling in the US midterm elections
President Donald Trump has accused China of meddling in the midterm elections in the United States.
Speaking at the U.N. Security Council he claimed China's efforts are motivated by opposition to his tough trade policy.
He said Beijing doesn't want him or the Republicans "to win" because he is "the first president ever to challenge China on trade".
The Chinese foreign minister rejected Mr Trump's accusations saying "we do not and will not interfere".
His comments come as U.S' trade war with China intensified on Monday.
Mr Trump imposed a tax hike on $200 billion (£152 billion) of Chinese imports on Monday.
The new tariffs covered products such as food seasonings, baseball gloves, network routers and industrial machinery parts.
- How have China responded to the trade dispute?
China responded by accusing Washington of 'holding a knife' to Beijing's neck, dampening hopes of ending the trade dispute.
An editorial published by the state-run, English-language China Daily, China claimed the Trump administration had worsened the deadlock by selling military parts to Taiwan, viewed by Beijing as Chinese territory.
It read: "Now that the Trump administration is aggressively seeking to challenge China's interests on both the economic and military fronts, one wonders whether Washington wants to permanently damage Sino-US relations".