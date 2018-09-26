Equality goals needed for NI criminal justice system, report says

Equality goals for the criminal justice system in Northern Ireland should be developed within the next six months, an inspectorate report has said.

They should be a priority for the Criminal Justice Board to address issues like the stopping and searching of young people, the watchdog said.

Inspectors found that, while there was a tremendous willingness among criminal justice organisations to meet their legal obligations and make equality legislation work, understanding and embracing difference was a key challenge for the criminal justice system and for society as a whole.

Deputy chief inspector of criminal justice James Corrigan said: “The decisions made by criminal justice agencies can have powerful and far-reaching consequences for victims of crime, suspects, defendants and offenders, therefore it’s important that these organisations embrace this challenge and seek to engage with different groups of people in a way that recognises their varying needs.