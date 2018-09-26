‘Horned beast’ back at zoo after escape into woods

The mountain-dwelling animal was spotted by keepers near the zoo on Tuesday and was tempted home with food.

The young female West Caucasian tur jumped a fence and fled into woods behind Paignton Zoo in Devon on Monday.

A rare goat-antelope which escaped from a zoo has returned home after being on the run for nearly two days.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Zoo spokesman Phil Knowling said: “Staff are pleased to say that the West Caucasian tur is back safe with her herd.

“She was finally tempted by a little food and walked back in, none the worse for her brief time in the woods.

“Staff are delighted that she has returned.”

Devon and Cornwall Police had warned the public not to approach the “horned beast” as it could be dangerous if startled.

The West Caucasian tur is a mountain-dwelling goat-antelope found in the Caucasus Mountains range between the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea.

It is listed as an endangered species by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.

The wild population is estimated to be between 5,000 and 6,000.