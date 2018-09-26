EU Ambassadors gather for ‘closed session’ to discuss impact of no-deal Brexit

European Union officials are to step up no-deal Brexit preparations due to increased “uncertainty” over whether a deal can pass through the House of Commons, a leaked document has revealed.

EU ambassadors are set to hold a rare “closed session” on Wednesday night to discuss the prospect of Parliament rejecting the final divorce settlement.

Officials are expected to discuss possible mini-deals to keep aircraft flying, medicine supplies and ports moving in the event of a no-deal as part of European Commission “contingency planning”.

A restricted agenda, seen by The Times, states: “Preparedness work has to intensify in the months ahead at national as well as EU level as uncertainty remains about the outcome of the negotiations and the ratification of a possible deal.”

The talks will reportedly focus on using the legal basis of Article 50 exit talks to cushion a no deal when it becomes clear that negotiations are stalling and that time will run out before Brexit day in March next year.