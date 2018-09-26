Ex-minister Bell ‘lied’ over RHI cost cuts delay, inquiry told

The DUP’s director of communications has branded a former minister a “liar” over claims that he tried to delay cost controls for a botched green energy scheme. John Robinson said the claims by Jonathan Bell led to his family being “undeservedly catapulted” into the media spotlight. In January 2017, Northern Ireland’s then enterprise minister Mr Bell made a statement to the Assembly over the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI), a scheme aimed at encouraging the use of green energy. It hit the headlines in late 2016 after it emerged that costs of running the scheme had spiralled due to over-generous subsidies. The RHI Inquiry has been tasked with probing what went wrong.

Jonathan Bell Credit: Liam McBurney/PA

Mr Bell said during his January 2017 speech to the Assembly that that senior DUP staff had sought to block curbs to the RHI scheme because of “extensive interests in the poultry industry”, and named Mr Robinson and special adviser Timothy Johnston. The DUP at that time described Mr Bell’s claims as “outrageous, untrue and unfounded”. In written evidence to the inquiry, Mr Robinson said he regretted not declaring earlier that his father-in-law was a recipient of the RHI scheme, but he insisted he had “no financial interest” in his relative’s business, adding: “At no time was my judgment conflicted.” In his witness statement to the inquiry, the father-in-law, Hugh Rutledge, said Mr Robinson “had no role” in his RHI application. Mr Rutledge told the inquiry Mr Robinson had nothing to do with the RHI scheme in 2015 or 2016 when there were discussions over introducing cost control measures and later closing the scheme. Asked why Mr Bell would name him, Mr Robinson replied: “Only he can answer that question.”

