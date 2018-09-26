Families launch campaign to legally challenge Government’s special needs funding

The families of two schoolboys with special educational needs are seeking to legally challenge the Government over its SEND funding policy. They say the current Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) policy has a created a “national crisis” and are calling on Education Secretary Damian Hinds and Chancellor Philip Hammond to increase funding to local authorities. The group, calling itself SEND Family Action, argues grants do not leave local authorities with enough money to fulfil their legal obligation to provide care for pupils with a range of disabilities and conditions.

The families, including parents from North Yorkshire and East Sussex, are appealing for donations to enable them to explore whether there are grounds to challenge the Government. Nico Heugh Simone, from Robertsbridge, has autism, anxiety and related conditions which mean he requires specialist educational care to remain in a mainstream school. In September 2014, when the 15-year-old started secondary school, he was told it would not be possible to meet the full cost of his care. In subsequent years the money his school received fell.

Nico’s mother, Lorraine Heugh, 57, said: “Nico really enjoys school, he has lots of friends who along with the teachers have been great in helping him progress. “Nico is at a key stage of his education and his upcoming GCSEs will go a long way to determining his life chances. “He should be able to concentrate on these but instead we are once again battling for him to receive the support he needs. “Cuts to SEND budgets are being made across the country. It has got to the point now where this is a national crisis. “Nico feels strongly about helping to support other children to have access to a good quality education and for schools to be better resourced to support the children. “Families can’t sit back any longer and watch this unfold. It is obvious that councils do not have enough money because of the funding they receive.”

Children and families minister Nadhim Zahawi said the introduction of Education Health and Care plans had put families at the heart of the process Credit: David Jones/PA