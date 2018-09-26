Former world welterweight champion Victor Ortiz charged with rape

Former welterweight boxing champion Victor Ortiz has been charged with raping a woman inside a home in March.

Police in Oxnard, California, said Ortiz turned himself in to Ventura County Sheriffs on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers said the district attorney filed charges after a months-long investigation, and Ortiz surrendered after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s website shows Ortiz posted 100,000 dollars (£76,000) bail and was released.

He faces charges of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation and forcible digital penetration when he appears in court on October 10.