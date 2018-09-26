Frank Field asks City watchdog to protect Wonga borrowers from ‘disaster zone’

MP Frank Field has written to the City watchdog to seek assurances that borrowers from collapsed payday loan company Wonga will be protected from “a financial disaster zone”.

Following a meeting with Wonga’s administrators Grant Thornton, the independent politician has written a letter to Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) chief executive Andrew Bailey asking what steps the regulator will take to protect customers from loan sharks.

Mr Field wrote that it was still possible “people of good will” could buy the company’s £400 million worth of outstanding loans and “treat borrowers without exploitation”.

But he added that he is “concerned that there are bound to be money recovery agencies attempting to buy the remainder of the loan book very cheaply”.

“The practices accompanying any such move could push some vulnerable people into a financial disaster zone.”