Goldman Sachs makes UK retail banking debut with Marcus savings account

Goldman Sachs has made its UK retail banking debut with a market-leading savings account launched through its Marcus digital banking brand.

The Wall Street titan rolled out accounts to UK customers nationwide on Thursday after trialling the platform with local staff earlier this month.

The Marcus brand – named after one of the bank’s founders Marcus Goldman – offers a high yield rate of 1.5%, trumping the national average for easy access savings.

Unlike a current account, the savings account does not cater to direct debits but will allow for quick access to cash if needed.

Its minimum saving level currently sit at £1 with a maximum of £250,000.

The 1.5% interest rate is a boon for UK savers, who have suffered for years amid record-low interest rates.