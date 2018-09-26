Google releases special edition Doodle as part of birthday celebrations

The internet firm has been marking the anniversary throughout September and earlier this week announced updates to its search engine aimed at looking ahead to the “next 20 years”.

Google has released a special edition Google Doodle as the tech firm rounds off its 20th birthday celebrations.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

However, the company marks the anniversary amid growing scrutiny around tech firms following a series of scandals and concerns over the impact of the internet and social media on public health.

Last week, media regulator Ofcom outlined potential regulations for technology firms similar to those for broadcasters as a means to tackle harmful content that appears online.

Research published alongside its consideration on possible regulation found that 79% of UK adult internet users have concerns about aspects of going online, while 45% said they had experienced some form of online harm.

Google’s corporate birthday falls on September 4 – the date the company was founded – but the company also counts September 27 as a landmark day as it marks the anniversary of the first Google Doodle – a temporary alteration to the logo on the site’s homepage which commemorates certain events and people.

The new illustration will appear on the Google homepage throughout Thursday, alongside a video highlighting some of the most popular searches from the last 20 years.