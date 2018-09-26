Government extends housing scheme in battle against homelessness

The Government has extended a housing initiative aimed at reducing and ending long-term homelessness. Housing minister Eoghan Murphy said the needs of homeless people were central to the scheme, which would see more than 600 new homes provided across the country in the next three years. Mr Murphy announced the homeless strategy at Peter McVerry Trust’s social housing development, Saint Agatha’s Court, in Dublin’s inner city alongside health minister Simon Harris.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy (centre) and Health Minister Simon Harris in conversation with resident Joseph Shannon Credit: Brian Lawless/PA

It comes in the wake of a no confidence vote in Mr Murphy in the Dail, prompted by soaring homelessness numbers. The latest government figures show almost 10,000 people are homeless, including almost 4,000 children. The Housing First model, which was first introduced in New York, aims to supply permanent housing to homeless people where they can then access healthcare services including addiction and mental health supports. Local authorities across the country have signed up to take part in the strategy and provide their share of the extra homes. Mr Murphy said Housing First was an integral part of the Government’s vision under Rebuilding Ireland to help people most affected by the housing crisis.

“This didn’t just come out of thin air,” he said. Mr Murphy said 200 homes have already been provided under the scheme so far. Mr Harris said there was a chicken and egg situation when it comes to homelessness. Mr Harris said: “It’s clear that actually putting someone in a house, putting a roof over their head, providing them with safe accommodation where they can look after themselves…and then putting the wraparounds services (in place) is a much better way of doing it.” The homeless charity, Peter McVerry Trust, described the new strategy as “a game changer” in the State’s response to homelessness. The charity’s chief executive Pat Doyle said: “Housing First is undoubtedly the best possible response to the needs of people who are sleeping rough, long term shelter users and people with complex needs.” Mr Doyle added that the strategy ensured that people had intensive wraparound supports to help them keep their homes. The housing minister survived a no-confidence vote in the Dail on Tuesday evening, following a bad-tempered and barbed debate. Mr Murphy dismissed the vote as “nothing but a political stunt” by Sinn Fein.

A demonstration against housing shortages Credit: Brian Lawless/PA

The opposition party had tabled the parliamentary device to put pressure on Mr Murphy and the Government over what campaigners claimed was a crisis. Mr Murphy described the move by Sinn Fein as “opportunistic, protest politics that won’t help anyone”, adding it was a “sideshow”. But the minister recognised the public was concerned about the housing crisis. “Many people are being hurt by this crisis, many people are worried because they might feel in a precarious position when it comes to their own living and home situation,” he said.

