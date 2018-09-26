‘Gracias Laurita’ – Corbyn pays heartfelt tribute to wife in speech

Jeremy Corbyn paid a heartfelt tribute to his Mexican wife, describing her as “my strength and my support” in her native Spanish as he addressed the Labour Party conference. As Laura Alvarez and his children looked on, Mr Corbyn said his whole family gave him help and advice, raising a laugh by adding: “there is actually always a great deal of advice being given”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

He followed the joke by praising his third wife, saying: “In particular I would like to say a big thank you to my wife Laura. “Tu eres mi fuerza y mi apoyo. Gracias Laurita.” The Spanish phrase translates as “you are my strength and my support”. Ms Alvarez, a human rights activist, was pictured with a broad smile as the cameras turned to her after his praise. They married in 2013, three years before he became Labour leader. She has kept a low profile since his election, although she has appeared in the audience at major speeches, often flanked by Mr Corbyn’s grown-up children from an earlier marriage.

Mr Corbyn paid tribute to his Mexican wife in Spanish Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA