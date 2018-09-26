Hapless helpers recall own rescue by British divers during Thai cave drama

A man who was among four hapless would-be helpers who needed rescuing during the bid to reach a youth football team trapped in a cave in Thailand has said he would like to thank the British divers who saved them.

Surapin Chaichompoo, president of the Thai Well Water Association, told how he and three employees spent two days draining water from the cave in an attempt to help the rescue, took a nap and found themselves trapped inside with the water rising.