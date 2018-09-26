‘Heroic’ Irish sailor to be reunited with family in Australia

‘Heroic’ Irish sailor Gregor McGuckin, who was attempting to save an injured fellow competitor when his boat capsized, will set off for Australia on Thursday to be reunited with his family.

A French fisheries patrol boat Osiris rescued injured Indian Abhilash Tomy, 39, and Dublin man Mr McGuckin, 32, late on Monday after their boats lost masts in a storm last Friday, almost 2,000 miles south west of Perth in western Australia, while competing in the around-the-world Golden Globe Race.

The two men were taken to Amsterdam Island where they were given a full medical examination.

Sponsors of Mr McGuckin released a statement on Wednesday hailing the heroic Irishman.

‘’We are pleased to confirm that Gregor and Abhilash Tomy are currently safe on Ile Amsterdam.