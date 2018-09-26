HMS Victory’s battle-scarred sail goes on display

A battle-scarred sail used aboard Nelson’s flagship HMS Victory during the Battle of Trafalgar has gone on display to coincide with the admiral’s 260th birthday.

The only surviving fore-topsail from the famous battle of 1805 is pock-marked with 90 shot holes suffered during the confrontation in which Vice-Admiral Lord Nelson – whose birthday is on Saturday – was fatally wounded.

It has gone on display at Storehouse 10 of the National Museum of the Royal Navy (NMRN) at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, close to the dry-dock home of HMS Victory.

Matthew Sheldon, NMRN director of heritage, said: “HMS Victory, Nelson and the Battle of Trafalgar are key to our history.

“The sail is an amazing object, scarred by battle and like HMS Victory herself, a proud survivor of an iconic battle.

“But it is also a vast handmade object from Georgian times that required great skill and knowledge to create.”