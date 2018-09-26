'I couldn't believe what I had heard': Moeen Ali tells of 'racial abuse' during Ashes match

Video report by ITV News International Affairs Editor Rageh Omaar

England cricketer Moeen Ali has opened up to ITV News following claims made in his autobiography that he was racially abused during an Ashes match against Australia. The all-rounder alleges that during a 2015 match a player on the Australian team called him "Osama", seemingly referring to former Taliban leader Osama Bin Laden. "I couldn't believe what I had heard," Ali told ITV News of one of the starkest moments of prejudice the practising Muslim has faced during his career. In his book, Moeen, Ali says he confronted the player at the end of the series which England won, but the man who remains unnamed denied it.

Ali celebrates taking a wicket against Australia in Cardiff in 2015. Credit: PA

Following the incident in Cardiff, the 31-year-old said he told a few teammates, but decided to not formally pursue the issue himself since "it was my word against the other person's word, and I just thought: 'I know what he's said, he knows what he's said'." However, the players he told relayed what had happened to England head coach Trevor Bayliss, who raised the issue with former Australian coach Darren Lehmann, which again led to a rebuttal from the anonymous player. On Monday, Cricket Australia announced the closure of its investigation into the incident, since no fresh evidence emerged after liaising with the England and Wales Cricket Board and members of its own team management from three years ago. However, it is not just the one incidence of racism which Ali has faced during his career, recalling one time when on a visit to Blackpool, a stranger in the street remarked "you're brave walking around like that".

Ali says he feels 'very, very English'. Credit: PA

"It's a shame," the Birmingham-born sportsman said, "that people in general, not just non-Muslims, but Muslims are the same, we judge people or think they have some sort of ideology behind them". Ali - who is Birmingham born and bred and still calls the city home - says he feels "very, very English", but feels that his identity is far too often questioned by both strangers and colleagues. When people ask him about "back home" - Ali's mother was born in Pakistan - he says he "doesn't have that association", insisting instead that the UK is home, and "especially when I get into Birmingham, I feel back home".

Moeen Ali's mother was born in Kashmir, Pakistan.