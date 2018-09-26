In pictures: Royal Maori greetings through the years

The Duchess of Sussex received a hongi, a traditional Maori greeting, during her first solo royal event.

Meghan performed the symbolic pressing of noses with members of Ngati Ranana, a London-based Maori cultural group, after touring the UK’s first exhibition of historic and contemporary artefacts from the Oceania region at the Royal Academy of Arts.

While it gave Meghan some practice before she travels to the Pacific next month, husband Harry – and other members of the Royal Family – have received more than one traditional Maori greeting on tours over the years.