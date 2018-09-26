Advertisement

In pictures: Royal Maori greetings through the years

The Duchess of Sussex receives a Hongi, a traditional Maori greeting, as she attends the opening of Oceania at the Royal Academy of Arts in London (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA) Photo: PA Wire/PA Images

The Duchess of Sussex received a hongi, a traditional Maori greeting, during her first solo royal event.

Meghan performed the symbolic pressing of noses with members of Ngati Ranana, a London-based Maori cultural group, after touring the UK’s first exhibition of historic and contemporary artefacts from the Oceania region at the Royal Academy of Arts.

While it gave Meghan some practice before she travels to the Pacific next month, husband Harry – and other members of the Royal Family – have received more than one traditional Maori greeting on tours over the years.

William is given a traditional Maori greeting by former governor-general of New Zealand Sir Paul Reeves in 2010 Credit: John Stillwell/PA
Charles is greeted with a hongi by Grant Hawke during a welcome ceremony at Auckland War Memorial Museum in New Zealand in 2012 Credit: Chris Radburn/PA
The Duchess of Cornwall greeted by Martin Mariassouce during a welcome ceremony at Auckland War Memorial Museum Credit: Chris Radburn/PA
The Prince of Wales during a Maori welcome ceremony at Government House, in Wellington, New Zealand, in 2012 Credit: Chris Radburn/PA
Charles again received a Maori hongi upon his arrival in Christchurch, New Zealand, in 2012 Credit: Chris Radburn/PA
The Duchess of Cambridge received a traditional Maori welcome during a tour of New Zealand in 2014 Credit: Phil Noble/PA
Harry during a welcome ceremony at Government House, in Wellington in 2015 Credit: Owen Humphreys/PA
Harry as he met Kairanga Group dancers during a visit to Linton Military Base in Palmerston North, New Zealand in 2015 Credit: Chris Jackson/PA
Harry also received a traditional cloak during a visit to the Putiki marae, which is central to Maori culture and community activities, in Whanganui Credit: Owen Humphreys/PA
Maori elder Lewis Moeau performed a traditional hongi greeting with the Duchess of Cornwall at Government House in Wellington, in 2015 Credit: Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA
The Prince of Wales at Government House in Wellington, in the same year Credit: Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA