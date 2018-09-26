‘Indispensable’ Sea Kings make final flight before retirement

Three Royal Navy Sea King helicopters have made their final flight before retirement, bringing to an end 49 years of service for the “indispensable” aircraft. The helicopters, whose predecessors were introduced into service three weeks after the first moon landing, flew over Portsmouth Naval Base to their final destination of HMS Sultan in Gosport, Hampshire, where they will await disposal. The flight from their base at RNAS Culdrose in Cornwall took them past the Navy’s hi-tech destroyer HMS Diamond and Portsmouth’s landmark Spinnaker Tower.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

A total of 140 Sea Kings were built for the Royal Navy in their almost half-century of service. They have been used for anti-submarine warfare, search-and-rescue missions, general duties, carrying Royal Marines commandos into action in the Falklands, Iraq, the Balkans, Sierra Leone and Afghanistan. The helicopters, nicknamed baggers, also provided airborne early warning and intelligence to the fleet and ground forces.

Three Royal Navy Sea King helicopters fly past the Spinnaker tower Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA