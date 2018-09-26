- ITV Report
Man arrested over 'theft' of Instagram cat Mr Muk
A popular Instagram cat named Mr Muk has been reunited with his owner as police arrested a man on suspicion of theft.
The large Siberian Forest ginger cat was stolen in Petherton Road in London on August 1.
Police issued an appeal to find a suspect allegedly seen picking up Mr Muk before boarding a train at Canonbury station.
A Met Police spokesman said a 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft at a property in West Hampstead shortly before midnight on Tuesday.
PC Jade Woodley from Central North said "Theft is theft and taking someone's pet because you like the look of them or consider them high value is a criminal offence."
The cat has now been reunited with his owner.