Intrigued wildlife caught on camera in pine forest

Motion-sensitive cameras have captured close-up images of some of the residents of an ancient pine forest in the Scottish Highlands. A buzzard, deer and badger were all caught on camera as they went about their business in Loch Arkaig Pine Forest, Lochaber, in August and September this year.

A buzzard peers into the camera Credit: WTML/PA

The images have been released by Woodland Trust Scotland, which placed motion-triggered camera traps around the forest. One shows the buzzard looking into the lens, while others depict the deer and badger as they pass nearby. The conservation charity bought the forest, near Spean Bridge, in 2016 in partnership with Arkaig Community Forest, a group of local residents with ambitious plans for the 2,500-acre site.

A badger snuffles about the forest Credit: WTML/PA