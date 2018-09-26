Watch live: Jeremy Corbyn addresses issue of anti-Semitism in closing Labour Party conference speech

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is delivering a keynote speech to close the party's conference in Liverpool. Mr Corbyn attacked the Conservative Government for "botched negotiations" over Brexit, warning that a lack of clarity was leading to jobs and investment being taken abroad. He added that "the main negotiations have taken place between different factions of the Tory party and the only job this government is fighting for is the Prime Minister’s". In what appeared to be an attempt to stop many viewing Labour as the anti-Brexit party, Mr Corbyn made an offer to Theresa May, telling her if she could get a deal from Brussels which guaranteed workers rights, offered environmental protections, ensured product standards and created a new customs union to deal with the hard border at Irish border, then his party would back her deal. Essentially the Labour leader was stressing that any Brexit deal the Government gets must meet Labour's six Brexit tests, but highlighting what he viewed as the key points. Should Theresa May's Brexit deal not meet the six tests, then Labour would vote against it, making it likely to fail to get through Parliament, and Mr Corbyn said his party would then seek a General Election - a point which has been reiterated throughout the week. One of the first topics Mr Corbyn addressed was the issue of anti-Semitism which has dogged the Labour Party throughout the summer.

Anti-Semitism

"Ours is the Party of equality for all," Mr Corbyn told the conference, adding: "Being anti-racist means we must listen to those communities suffering discrimination and abuse... "The row over anti-Semitism has caused immense hurt and anxiety in the Jewish community and great dismay in the Labour Party. But I hope we can work together to draw a line under it." Should Labour come to power at the next General Election, Mr Corbyn said his government would "guarantee whatever support necessary to ensure the security of Jewish community centres and places of worship, as we will for any other community experiencing hateful behaviour and physical attacks. "We will work with Jewish communities to eradicate antisemitism, both from our party and wider society."

Mr Corbyn also attacked "Tory hypocrites" for accusing Labour of anti-Semitism "while they work to create a hostile environment for all migrant communities". He added that the far-right is on the rise across the world, with victims which "include the Windrush generation who helped rebuild Britain after the war and were thrown under the bus by a Government that reckoned there were votes to be had by pandering to prejudice". "It is only through the unity of all our people that we can deliver social justice for anyone," Mr Corbyn promised the conference a Labour government would deliver.

Credit: PA

NHS and social care

Marking the 70th anniversary year of the creation of the NHS, Mr Corbyn lamented that the health service is in "crisis", forcing "more people waiting longer in A&E and to see a GP and over four million people on hospital waiting lists. "And there is a mental health crisis too, causing real pain and anguish." Mr Corbyn promised a Labour government would "deliver parity of esteem" for mental health, and promised to put a levy on those with second homes to generate more money for welfare.

Policing

Another public service which Mr Corbyn said was struggling was policing, stating that "violent crime is rising while police numbers have fallen to their lowest level for 30 years". He quoted the Chief Constable of Bedfordshire Police who said that the force does "not have the resources to keep residents safe and no-one seems to be listening". "Labour is listening" Mr Corbyn said, promising his government would "put another 10,000 police officers back on our streets". He added more would be invested in younger people and communities in a bid to cut crime, since it "thrives amid economic failure". "Under Labour there will be no more left-behind areas and no more forgotten communities," he said.

Childcare

The Islington North MP also promised a Labour government would deliver 30-hours per week of free childcare for those aged between two and four, as well as additional subsidised hours of childcare on top of the 30-hours, free for those on the lowest incomes and capped at £4 an hour for the rest. Under the current Government, "families most in need [of childcare] are not even entitled to it and many who are struggle to claim it, because the system's fragmented and underfunded", Mr Corbyn said. "Decent early years education is now at risk of becoming a privilege." "This universal free high quality childcare will benefit parents, families and children all across our country," stopping an inability to access cheap, decent childcare "holding back too many parents and families and the life chances of too many children".

Credit: PA

Elderly

Moving from the very young to old, Mr Corbyn appealed to the Tory's electoral stronghold, promising Labour would keep the "triple lock on pensions protected along with the winter fuel allowance, a free bus pass and a national health and care service that can look after you and your families with respect". Mr Corbyn said the older generations deserved more since "it was you who rebuilt our country after the war, kick-started our economy, built our NHS and created our social security system".

Credit: PA

Green energy