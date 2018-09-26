Jeremy Corbyn's Brexit olive branch could save or destroy Theresa May

The olive branch Jeremy Corbyn has extended to Theresa May could save or destroy her. Just to be clear, his offer is what some in her cabinet, and many on her benches, in Whitehall, in Brussels and in EU capitals have been mooting as a Brexit compromise that would solve both the Northern Ireland backstop and the future relationship.

If you deliver a deal that includes a customs union and no hard border in Ireland, if you protect jobs, people's rights at work and environmental and consumer standards - then we will support that sensible deal. A deal that would be backed by most of the business world and trade unions too. But if you can't negotiate that deal then you need to make way for a party that can. – Jeremy Corbyn

It would see the EU concede a circumscribed common rulebook for goods while she sacrificed the right to do third-party trade deals. Many of her Remainy MPs would buy that. And with Labour’s support that deal would obtain parliamentary approval.

The stakes are high for Theresa May ahead of the Tory conference next week Credit: PA