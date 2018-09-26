Judge me on my values, says Michael D Higgins

Michael D Higgins has urged voters in the Irish presidential election to judge him on his values. The incumbent has made his view clear on moral and societal issues, including the human cost of the EU’s response to the financial crisis of recent years. He has championed an ethical Republic and has repeatedly addressed issues surrounding memory, commemoration, identity and the conflicting traditions on the island.

The refugee crisis in Europe and the plight of migrants has been a favourite topic, as well as the importance of the arts and Ireland’s great literary tradition. The sprightly 77-year-old is running for his second term in office. He said he no longer smoked or drank and has a yoga teacher.

