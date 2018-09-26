Labour conference delegates suffer rail woes after signalling fault

Hundreds of delegates struggled to get home from Labour’s annual conference in Liverpool after train services to London were suspended.

The West Coast Main Line was hit by a signalling fault as leader Jeremy Corbyn was making his keynote speech on the final day of the event.

No trains were able to operate between London Euston and Watford Junction, which is on the route taken by services to the capital from Liverpool.

This left passengers scrambling to find alternative routes, adding several hours to what is normally a direct journey of two hours and 15 minutes.

Trains serving other destinations such as Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow and Edinburgh were also affected.

Some lines were later able to re-open, but delays and cancellations were expected to continue until 6pm.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn tweeted: “Couldn’t make this up. We need public ownership of our railways.”