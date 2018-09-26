Leafy suburbs can no longer ignore violent crime, says Stephen Lawrence’s father

People living in “leafy suburbs” can no longer ignore violent crime, the father of murdered teenager Stephen Lawrence has said.

Neville Lawrence spoke ahead of the launch of a new Violent Crime Prevention Board (VCPB) that is aiming to become a “movement” to prevent bloodshed.

The 76-year-old, who is co-chairman of the board, said: “I have always said that people who live in leafy suburbs can no longer ignore the issues that are happening in the city. We have to work together to bring about change.

“The police cannot achieve this alone, this is why I am committed to the VCPB and the movement that we are starting.