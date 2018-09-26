- ITV Report
Marks and Spencer praised for launching clothing range for children with disabilities
An 'easy dressing' range of clothes for children with disabilities has been praised by hundreds online after being launched by Marks and Spencer.
The range is designed with special needs in mind, and includes clothes with space for a cast, to ones with discreet pockets for feeding tubes.
They are made using the softest materials to help those with sensitive skin too.
The supermarket says the idea is that the clothes are "fun to wear", and are of the same designs as their standard range meaning "kids have the choice to wear the same cool clothes as their friends or siblings".
With 1.5 million children in the UK with sensory or physical disability, many users on social media have praised the launch, with one tweeting: "How brilliant is this?"
One mum of a five-year-old who has cerebral palsy said: "The Velcro fastening down the back of the sweater and bodywarmer means I can easily get Edward ready to go out when he’s in his wheelchair.
"I haven’t seen anything else like this before – Edward loved how cool they looked."