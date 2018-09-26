Moonpig is politely asking people to stop uploading pictures of their genitals

Online greetings company Moonpig has had to tell prospective customers to stop uploading pictures of their genitals to make a bespoke card. The firm posted on Twitter that the action is against Moonpig’s “terms and conditions”. In a 17-word tweet it posted: “Please stop uploading pics of your genitals to our cards it is against our ts and cs”.

It later confirmed it gets between two and three per day, and up to 20 a day around Valentine’s Day. The announcement was liked and shared thousands of times and whipped up a lot of conversation. But not everyone thought the tweet would solve the company’s issues. One person wrote: “This is probably not the best way to stop people doing this. It’s like a red rag to a bull. Heck, I’m even tempted now.” Hollie Irvine added: “This might be the best bit of marketing I ever did yet see.”

