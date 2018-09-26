Mr Muk catnap suspect released without charge

The ginger pet, named Mr Muk, had been missing since he was grabbed outside his owner’s home in Petherton Road, Islington, north London, on July 30.

A 22-year-old man accused of stealing a large Siberian Forest cat has been released without charge.

The suspect was later spotted on CCTV cradling Mr Muk – who has his own Instagram page – at a railway station.

He was arrested in West Hampstead on Tuesday evening on suspicion of theft, but the Met said following interview the matter had been resolved through community resolution.