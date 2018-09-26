New campaign urges witnesses to report hate crime

Victims of prejudice and abuse have joined politicians and police at the launch of a new campaign urging witnesses to report hate crimes.

The joint Police Scotland and Scottish Government drive features mock letters from Scotland addressed “Dear Haters”, indicating the country has “had enough”.

Other images are addressed to transphobes, homophobes, disablists, bigots and racists.

With the slogan “Hate Crime. Report it to stop it”, the campaign aims to encourage increased reporting of the crimes.

More than 5,300 hate crimes were reported to the Crown Office in 2017, but Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf said many more go unreported.

A poll earlier this month of 1,000 Scottish adults revealed more than 80% would tell police about an elderly woman being mugged or a house in their street being broken into, but less than half (43%) would report online religious bullying.

The survey found 54% of people would report intimidating or humiliating behaviour towards a transgender person, while 53% would contact police over racially-motivated verbal abuse.