NHS dental patients face ‘postcode lottery’ in Wales

NHS patients face a “postcode lottery” of care after £20 million was pulled from dental services in Wales, according to a dentist union. The British Dental Association (BDA) Wales says the number of people being treated by dentists on the NHS is being capped and is forcing some patients to make 90-mile round journeys for appointments. Figures show 15% of Welsh NHS dental clinics accepted new adult patients last year, with 28% taking on new child patients.

BDA Wales said dentists are being penalised by the NHS dental contract system, a model also used in England, which can see funding returned to health boards when practitioners are unable to meet targets based on their activity levels. The trade union says a total of £20,645,987 was pulled from NHS dental services across the country over the last three years. Tom Bysouth, chair of the BDA’s Welsh General Dental Practice Committee, said: “Sadly the Welsh Government remain wedded to a failed model of tick boxes and targets, that funds NHS care for little over half the population. “Families across Wales are now paying the price for a system that effectively caps the number of patients a dentist can treat.”

