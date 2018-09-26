No-deal Brexit could cost food retailers £9.3bn

Food retailers face a mammoth £9.3 billion cost in the event of a no-deal Brexit, new research suggests. According to Barclays Corporate Banking, higher tariffs and customs costs could hit supermarkets and their supply chains hard if Britain crashes out of the EU without a deal. The report also warned that shoppers would take on some of the extra cost in the price of their groceries.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Without a deal, Barclays said that food and drink from the EU would be slapped with an additional 27% tariff under World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules, compared to between 3% and 4% on non-food items. “Some products would avoid tariffs, even in a no-deal scenario, but for most goods the effect of an increased tariff burden would be extremely damaging, and cheaper goods would be the hardest hit,” said Ian Gilmartin, head of retail at Barclays Corporate Banking. “71% of our imported food and drink comes from the EU, and 60% of our exports go to the EU. A positive agreement on trade is essential if we are to protect UK exporters and avoid significant price rises for UK consumers.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.