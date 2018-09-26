No-deal Brexit could ‘cost Irish economy a percentage point of growth next year’

Mr Donohoe warned: “It would be a very significant shock for our economy.”

Ireland’s well-developed financial sector would be impacted in areas like money flow and insurance contracts by a disorderly Brexit, he said.

Ireland would also face “exceptional swings” in the value of sterling, which would cause many difficult consequences for trade, the minister added.

Paschal Donohoe said if the UK “crashed out” of the EU the Republic’s productivity would continue to grow, but only by 2-3% rather than 3-4%.

A no-deal Brexit would be a “significant shock” to the booming Irish economy, the finance minister warned.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The UK is Ireland’s main trading partner. Around a third of the Republic’s exports head there.

The future of trade across the Irish land border with Northern Ireland and the position of the backstop if no deal can be struck is one of the most vexed issues still facing EU and UK negotiators ahead of next March’s Brexit.

Mr Donohoe gave evidence to the Irish Parliament’s select committee on budgetary oversight.

He repeated his estimation that the impact of a no-deal Brexit in the medium-term could be worth 3-3.5% of growth points over the coming years.

The minister added: “It is likely that our economy would still grow but at a significantly lower rate.”

He predicted “major structural change” in Ireland’s economic relationship with the UK after the divorce, adding: “There will be many new obligations on Irish, European and British companies.”

He repeated that more customs and agriculture officials will be required.

The minister said the risk of a more adverse Brexit outcome than expected was one of the principal reasons that the Government has put in place prudent measures in the case of a failure to reach any agreement.