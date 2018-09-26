No improvement in number of areas failing on toxic air, figures show

The UK’s air pollution has been labelled a “national embarrassment” after new figures showed no improvement in the number of areas failing on air quality.

The latest figures, for 2017, show that 37 out of 43 air quality zones across the UK still had illegal levels of nitrogen dioxide pollution, the same number as the previous year.

Annual average levels of the pollutant have fallen in most places, the figures from the Government and analysed by ClientEarth reveal.

But it is still more than double the legal limit in Greater London and also well over the limit in areas including South Wales, West Midlands, Glasgow and Greater Manchester.

Brighton, Worthing and Littlehampton, an area declared as legal in the previous year, crept up to just below the threshold again, the statistics show.

The environmental law charity, which has won three cases against ministers over the UK’s illegal air pollution, said the figures showed the Government’s failing strategy on the issue.