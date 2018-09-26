One in seven university students have fallen asleep with food cooking – survey

This is the equivalent of five fires every week during a typical academic term, according to charity Electrical Safety First.

Data shows that between 2012 and 2017, 911 accidental electrical fires took place in English student halls of residence.

One in seven university students have fallen asleep with food cooking, risking potentially deadly fires, research shows.

A survey of 1,136 students in England and Wales revealed that 56% of them admitted to cooking while drunk, or after drinking.

And as students prepare for a new university term, the charity is urging them not to drink and fry to avoid the possibility of putting themselves and their fellow students at risk.

Emma Drackford, director of communications for Electrical Safety First, said: “With Freshers’ Week taking place all over the country we know how excited students starting the new academic year will be to celebrate.

“Yet those set to live independently for the first time are urged to take care in the kitchen when handling electrical appliances.

“With so many students admitting to taking to the stove under the influence of alcohol and a significant number falling asleep with food cooking we are warning students not to drink and fry.”