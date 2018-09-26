Only one in 10 banks prepared for climate change risks, Bank of England warns

Only one in 10 banks are adequately prepared for the financial risks linked to climate change, the Bank of England has warned, as it looks to ramp up oversight of lenders’ plans.

A report by the UK’s central bank showed that just 10% of lenders surveyed were developing “a more strategic response” to climate change, meaning boardroom executives were involved in forming a long-term view on the firm’s financial interests.

“Many banks have some way to go to identify and measure the financial risks from climate change comprehensively,” Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said.

“This requires strategic board oversight and more dynamic scenario analysis so actions today can be considered in light of future impacts.”

The Bank’s survey found that around 30% of banks having included climate change in their so-called Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) models, but efforts were mainly aimed at safeguarding their reputations.

Around 60% were considered “responsive” to climate change, approaching it as a financial risk but in a relatively narrow, short term perspective.