Pair on trial accused of murdering woman ‘last seen in 1999’

Two people have gone on trial accused of murdering a woman who has allegedly not been seen for more than 18 years.

Margaret Fleming was reported missing in October 2016 from her home in Inverkip, Inverclyde, but it is claimed she has not been seen since December 1999.

Edward Cairney, 76, and Avril Jones, 58, are accused of her abduction and murder, and of fraudulently claiming £182,000 in benefits by pretending she was still alive.

The couple, who deny all charges against them, went on trial before Lord Matthews at the High Court in Glasgow on Wednesday.